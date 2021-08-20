WEST BEND — One year after opening Beards & Shears inside a Barton boutique, owner Danielle Balistreri now calls downtown West Bend home to her business.
Balistreri opened Beards & Shears began in July of 2020, a period filled with uncertainty as she debated the likelihood of another lockdown.
However, she decided to open and be confident about her decision.
That decision paid off as her services garnered a loyal base of clientele.
Some of those clients began asking her why she was not in the heart of downtown West Bend, so she began her search for a new spot. Balistreri found a building and officially moved in Aug. 2.
“It’s been an amazing feeling to be part of a community because people accept you and people spread the word about you,” said Balistreri.
During the move, Balistreri has gained support from both clients and downtown businesses alike. The new spot opens her up to increased foot traffic, and her clients are enjoying what downtown West Bend has to offer, from views of the Milwaukee River to other nearby businesses.
Those who arrive early to an appointment stop in the Candyman on Main for a treat, or have a drink at The Oaken Hogg downstairs after their appointment. She stated she has also been supported by her friends at Pink Poppy, as well as others with businesses in the building.
When Balistreri first entered cosmetology school, she fully anticipated doing women’s hair. After graduating, receiving a state license and working at a salon, she found her talents were instead for men’s haircuts.
“Ever since, I took it and ran with it — and I never looked back,” she said.
Balistreri not only offers haircuts for all ages, but also straight-blade shaving. Many of her clients trust the self-proclaimed “beard pro” exclusively with their beards.
Balistreri also found she had a lot in common with men as she and her clients talk about sports.
“Men like to be pampered too, so I do the hot towel, straight-blade shaving,” she said. “There’s guys who just want to get in and out, and there’s other guys who want to block off the time to spend with me.”
Balistreri sees her future as “definitely limitless.”
“I hope for bigger and better, honestly. I just want to be out there and I want to have a bigger name,” she said. She aims to own her own building one day, but is being patient. For now, she hopes to be the place “where you need to go.”
Beards & Shears is located at 111 N. Main St., Suite 102. For more information, visit Beards & Shears on Facebook or call 262-853-1116.