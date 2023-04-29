OCONOMOWOC — Returning to his hometown to open a restaurant has been a dream of Justin Wiercyski’s since he started watching celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay and Gordon Ramsay as he was growing up. Now after spending several years working in other restaurants, Wiercyski is fulfilling his dream with the help of brother Brandon and friend John Wagner.
Set to open May 3, Bangin’ Burgers food trailer will serve hamburgers made with locally sourced ingredients. The trailer will be open five days a week in the parking lot by Rosati’s and VIP Sushi on Summit Avenue.
While there may be area restaurants that serve hamburgers, Wiercyski said his will be the best thanks to his attention to detail and from “getting the perfect bun from Fresh Baked in Oconomowoc to a great quality beef to some great flavor combinations.”
His approach to the perfect burger is using quality beef, seasonings and ingredients. The meat will be purchased from a provider in Madison, Wagner said. They will also try to get as many ingredients as they can from local sources.
Wagner first met Wiercyski when he was a busser in college working at Bartolotta’s Bacchus in Milwaukee. Wiercyski was employed there as a line chef and also worked as a line chef for Bartolotta’s Mr. B’s. Most recently, he was employed as the general manager of The Chocolate Factory in Pewaukee. While the men first thought they might open a deli in Oconomowoc, they settled on a food trailer serving hamburgers like the Southwest Burger, which will be a centerpiece of the menu. It’s made with a ranch-seasoned patty, avocado puree, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, pepperjack cheese and jalapenos, which Wagner compared to deconstructed guacamole.
Initially, Bangin’ Burgers’ menu will also consist of the Mushroom Swiss, The Classic, a standard cheeseburger and The Texas with BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar cheese and onion rings. The menu will rotate seasonally and may include a vegetarian option in the future.
Available as a side will be smashed and then fried baby Yukon gold potatoes that have been seasoned. Beverages will be from a Milwaukee brand called Dang! that makes root beer, butterscotch root beer and Italian cherry sodas, among other flavors.
“I love burgers and so does Justin. There are good burger restaurants in Oconomowoc, but there are really no places that really sources local for burgers,” Wagner said. “Our mission is to really provide Oconomowoc with locally sourced gourmet burgers and provide great customer service. And give Oconomowoc a great burger option.”
Of the three men, Wiercyski will be at the food trailer full time, while Brandon Wiercyski and Wagner will help with the front of the house some days and other operations of the business.
In addition to serving up burgers on Summit Avenue, Bangin’ Burgers is also available for special events.
“I would love for people to try our burgers because we will have a great product working with great Wisconsin products,” Justin Wiercyski said. “I love to cook for people and look forward to cooking some delicious burgers for the community to try.”