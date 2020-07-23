Bank First lobby to reopen Monday after extensive remodel

CEDARBURG — Bank First has announced the completion of the remodel at its office in historic district Cedarburg. A remodel of the facility, located at W61N529 Washington Ave., began in October of 2019 and the official reopening date is set for Monday. Bank First established itself in the Cedarburg community with the acquisition of Partnership Bank in July 2019. “We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the Cedarburg project,” said Mike Molepske, chief executive officer of Bank First.
“Cedarburg is a beautiful community, rich in history. We were very intentional with our plans for the office and sought to preserve the historic and artistic aspect of the downtown district while emulating the style of other recently renovated and constructed Bank First offices.”
Bank First is committed to the communities it serves, not only providing beneficial financial solutions, but also developing meaningful relationships with its customers and community members.
“We are grateful to our customers for giving us the opportunity to serve them in Cedarburg and the surrounding area. We value the relationships we have built and look forward to better serving our customers as we continue to grow,” said Vince Cameranesi, senior vice president - business banking.
As with recently updated Bank First offices, the Cedarburg office will also feature creative works from local artists. Members of the community are welcome to stop by during next week to view the works and celebrate the grand reopening with special offerings. Bank First will also host a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce on Monday at 11 a.m.