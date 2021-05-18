MANITOWOC — Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC) has been named to the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) Bank Honor Roll for a third year.
“The acknowledgement from KBW exemplifies our commitment to be a top-performing, relationship-based community bank in Wisconsin,” said Mike Molepske, president and chief executive officer of Bank First Corporation. “We are delighted to have earned a place on the KBW honor roll for a third consecutive year and are proud of the success it represents. Every day our dedicated team of bankers strive to create value for our customers and shareholders, which is very evident by this recognition.”
Bank First is one of 16 banking institutions, representing 4% of the eligible banking industry, across the United States to be recognized with this honor. To be eligible for the KBW Bank Honor Roll, banks with more than $500 million in total assets must report consecutive increases in annual earnings per share over the past 10 years. KBW modified criterion to account for the impact of the adoption of current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting on 2020 earnings. Banks that met the annual earnings-per-share growth requirements for all years excluding 2020 are eligible for inclusion, if in 2020, they reported an annual profit and annual pre-tax pre-provision net income per share growth. In 2020, Bank First saw an increase of total assets and total loans as well as an increase in core deposits. Growth was amplified in these areas by the acquisition of TomahBancshares, Inc. in May of 2020.