OCONOMOWOC — Bank Five Nine announced in a press release that it donated over $100,000 to 24 local nonprofits in June.
The donations spanned from education initiatives to health and human services spread throughout the bank’s four-county service area.
“We recognize that the past several months have been difficult for many organizations,” said Bank Five Nine President & CEO Mark W. Mohr. “Our bank’s mission is to Make Lives Better, and these donations represent a tangible way we’re living that mission.”