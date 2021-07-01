Bank Five Nine donates to Regner Park Beach House

Bank Five Nine West Bend Assistant Branch Manager of Retail Banking Stacey M. Weisenberger, left, West Bend City Administrator Jay Shambeau, center, and Bank Five Nine West Bend Branch Manager Jackie Burtard hold the donation from Bank Five Nine to the Regner Park Beach House project.

 

 Submitted photo

OCONOMOWOC — Bank Five Nine donated $5,000 to support the West Bend Friends of Parks and Recreation and their Regner Beach House project.

At over 85 years old, the Regner Park Beach House is not only a cherished piece of West Bend’s history, but it also serves many functions for the beach pond, splash pad and ice rink.

West Bend envisions creating a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility, equipped with a welcoming lobby, full kitchen and concession stand, individual and family changing rooms, new restrooms and an outdoor pavilion and courtyard. The Beach House will also be available as a rental facility for private celebrations and gatherings.

The mission of Bank Five Nine is to make lives better. With nearly 12,000 volunteer hours and more than $200,000 donated annually to local nonprofits and community organizations, Bank Five Nine strives to make a positive impact on their customers and communities.

