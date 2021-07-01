Bank Five Nine donates to Regner Park Beach House

OCONOMOWOC — Bank Five Nine donated $5,000 to support the West Bend Friends of Parks and Recreation and their Regner Beach House project.
At over 85 years old, the Regner Park Beach House is not only a cherished piece of West Bend’s history, but it also serves many functions for the beach pond, splash pad and ice rink.
West Bend envisions creating a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility, equipped with a welcoming lobby, full kitchen and concession stand, individual and family changing rooms, new restrooms and an outdoor pavilion and courtyard. The Beach House will also be available as a rental facility for private celebrations and gatherings.
The mission of Bank Five Nine is to make lives better. With nearly 12,000 volunteer hours and more than $200,000 donated annually to local nonprofits and community organizations, Bank Five Nine strives to make a positive impact on their customers and communities.
To learn more about Bank Five Nine, visit www.bankfivenine.com.
To learn more about the Regner Park project or to donate, visit www.ci.westbend.wi.us.