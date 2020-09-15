OCONOMOWOC — Bank Five Nine, through their partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, has provided grants to three local organizations that help families achieve the dream of homeownership.
The three organizations receiving grants are ACTS Housing, Housing Resources, Inc. and the United Community Center.
These funds have been awarded through the FHLB’s Targeted Impact Fund, which provides grants to support relief efforts for populations hardest hit by COVID-19, as well as to promote equity and opportunity for communities of color.
Specifically, the Fund provides support for affordable housing sustainability to assist low and moderate-income households through entities that provide or promote affordable housing.
“We are proud to support these three wonderful organizations,” said Bank Five Nine President and CEO Mark W. Mohr, in a statement. “The skills and knowledge they provide potential homeowners help make our community strong and vibrant.”