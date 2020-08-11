Bank Five Nine supporting Friday Movie in the Park event

WEST BEND — The city of West Bend announced Monday that Bank Five Nine (formerly First Bank Financial Centre) has committed $1,000 in support of the second Drive-in Movie in the Park event scheduled for Friday. The sponsorship will allow the event to be free.
“We are proud to be the continuing Presenting Sponsor of this family-friendly community event,” said Jackie Burtard, Bank Five Nine branch manager. After a social media poll, the selected film will be “Hook” (1991) featuring Dustin Hoffman, Julia Roberts and the late Robin Williams. The event takes place at the Regner Park Soccer Field. Vehicles will be able to enter the parking lot off of Park Avenue starting at 7 p.m. A maximum of 130 cars will be allowed to enter the field. The movie will begin at dusk (between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.) and audio will stream through an FM radio channel.
“Thanks to Bank Five Nine for its continued support of this event,” said Nick Lemke, the city’s recreation supervisor. “We’re excited to be able to offer another drive-thru event for the community to safely enjoy.”
Bob’s Main Street Auto is a Drive-In Movie in the Park supporting sponsor. In addition, Laughing Mountain Popcorn and Cousins Subs (Paradise/Main) will sell prepackaged specialty popcorn and sub sandwiches starting at 7 p.m.