WAUKESHA — When news that the Wisconsin Supreme Court had struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ extension of his Safer At Home order broke Wednesday night, some owners of bars and restaurants were happy and surprised to see people coming into their establishments.
“I didn’t find out until around 7:30 p.m. when people were calling me and asking if I was open so they could come in and drink,” said Lynn Reed, owner of Lakerz Sports Bar and Grill in Oconomowoc.
Reed said about 20 people came into the bar Wednesday night and that everyone was “cordial and happy to get out and have a drink.”
Another bar that decided to open Wednesday night was Nice Ash Cigar Bar in Waukesha.
Owner Joette Barta said she was ecstatic since they had been closed for two months.
“It was very busy, the bar was pretty full, a lot of laughing, a lot of drinking, a lot of people doing shots,” she said. “A lot of our regulars called each other and were all down here together so it was very nice. No masks or gloves on anybody. You can’t drink or smoke a cigar with a mask on.”
While she is concerned they may have to close down again, she said she feels the public knows how to take precautions.
“We’ve kind of been talking here. I call them the mask-wearers .... and I understand that some people are compromised, they have family members or relatives that are compromised, and good for them, that’s what they should be doing,” she said. “But I don’t think that’s the people that are going to come out and go to a bar.”
However, not every owner was ready to open his or her restaurant yet.
Jim Kasch, owner of Cafe Manna in Brookfield, said they are honoring the governor’s direction before the court’s ruling.
“We thought the way that the governor was running the coronavirus in the state was ... well thought out,” Kasch said. “We do not have a set date for opening. We are basically honoring the governor’s direction before the Supreme Court changed it.”
Kasch said he doesn’t want to politicize his decision and his post on Facebook announcing the decision to remain closed received a lot of positive attention.
“To us, our customers and our staff is more important than anything,” he said. “We’re putting people above profits ... talking to our general manager and my partner, we were all very reluctant to reopen at this time so it was not a very difficult decision to reach.”
The Wisconsin Restaurant Association released guidance on reopening in a statement: “WRA advises restaurant operators to carefully open if you feel it is right for your business and your community. If you do choose to open, it’s important to do everything possible to mitigate the risk of spread and build confidence in customers.”
The Tavern League of Wisconsin said bars could “open immediately” after the Supreme Court ruling.
In Oconomowoc, Renee Burns of Bella Gusto said she was thrilled the order was lifted.
“If we’re careful and we all do exactly what we need to do, and we enforce it, I think we will all be OK,” Burns said. “We’re going to take our time.”
Burns said she isn’t going to be opening her doors right away because she needs to prep her business to accommodate proper safety measures.
“What I’m going to do is take people in the evenings based on a reservation-only basis,” Burns said. “I’m going to take reservations by the hour for 4-8, four tables at a time. Going to turn the tables every hour, so after 45 minutes or so I’m going to ask everyone to be respectful so we have time to disinfect everything and clean everything up.”
Burns said she plans on opening some time next week.
To keep Lakerz afloat, Reed said she had to use her savings, lay off her employees and work by herself to fill takeout orders.
“It’s been a hard situation,” she said. “I’m at the point where if people don’t want to go into the restaurant, that’s fine too. But there are tons of people that want this to be over and to go back to living their lives. So I plan on being open.”
Cornerstone Pub and Eatery owner John Suttner also opened Wednesday night, initially for curbside pickup, but when he heard the decision come down, he opened his doors for dine-in.
“We were not ready for it to be opened, but we made the adjustments to do so and we saw a good response from customers,” Suttner said.
“We had a very good night.”
In a press release issued by County Executive Paul Farrow, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has issued Reopen Guidelines for businesses at www.wedc.org/reopenguidelines.