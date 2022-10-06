Barges idle while waiting for passage in the Mississippi River near Vicksburg, Miss., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in the muddy river bottom, resulting in delays. The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that at least eight “groundings” of barges have been reported in the past week, despite low-water restrictions on the barge loads. (Thomas Berner via AP)