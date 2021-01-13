WAUKESHA — With the NFL playoffs here and the Packers set to participate, local bars are preparing to host game days, but it might look a little different this year.
In Waukesha, Tally’s Tap & Eatery owner Jessica Tallinger said the establishment is down about 45 seats due to social distancing and COVID-19 in general. “The program that we’ve done all of football season is different than it (was) last year,” she said.
At Tally’s, customers can still enjoy cocktail specials and some camaraderie with fellow fans, but the live DJ, trivia, jello shots and games one might have seen there last year are on hold for now.
“We’re just not trying to encourage a whole lot of group interaction, if you will,” Tallinger said. “It’s just a little less hyped up than it used to be, for the time being.” Those things will eventually come back, however.
Tally’s Tap also has two bar areas, which helps spread out the crowd.
The Destination, another Waukesha bar, is also keeping drink specials this season. Destination Owner Destiny Ramos said the venue also had outdoor seating for a time, but the cold weather has made that unviable lately. She’s hoping the Packers make it all the way to the Super Bowl, which could give The Destination enough time to find a solution.
“We just appreciate everyone trying to support us,” Ramos said, adding the bar has enough staff to allow people to watch the game either in the bar area or in the upstairs area without needing to come down for refreshments.
Both Tally’s Tap and The Destination are active on social media, and post updates to available services online. Tallinger said bar owners sometimes benefit from bouncing ideas off one another in these complicated times, and it can be difficult to accommodate as many people as possible, with needs being as diverse as they are.
She said those not yet comfortable dining inside can still be supportive through gift cards and takeout orders, which are appreciated.
Ramos said locals in the community supporting The Destination in whatever way they’re comfortable is good.
Her advice to others was simply to be aware of one’s surroundings, and that it might be wise to avoid topics like politics or religion on game day.