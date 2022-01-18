DELAFIELD – The Remodeler of the Year Awards ceremony took place this year on Friday, Jan. 7.
Bartelt, The Remodeling Resource, is a family-owned remodeling firm that specializes in residential and commercial design and construction.
Bartelt took home three gold and one silver Remodeler of the Year Awards at the ceremony.
The Bartelt team took home one gold award in the Residential Kitchen Over $150,000 category, two gold awards in the Residential Interior $250,001 to $500,000 category and one silver award in the Entire House $750,001 to $1,000,000 category.
“We are very proud of this achievement,” said Rick Bartelt, owner. “These awards are the result of the dedication, expertise and creativity of our entire team – our designers, carpenters, production staff, industry partners and clients. We are truly fortunate to work with the best.”
The Remodeler of the Year Awards is an annual event hosted by NARI Milwaukee, according to the release.
The event is an opportunity to honor the outstanding work its members have accomplished throughout the year.
Bartelt was founded in 1984, and has won local, regional and national industry awards including 2020 and 2019 National “Contractor of the Year” awards that were presented by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI).
Bartelt is a member of NARI Milwaukee and the Metropolitan Builders Association. For more information, visit www.barteltremodel.com or call 262-6468020.