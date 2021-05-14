MILWAUKEE — The Bartolotta Restaurants, a restaurant and catering organization in the greater Milwaukee region, is looking to fill open positions for its newly reopened and soon-to-reopen restaurants. Candidates will be able to apply and be interviewed at upcoming job fairs on May 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and June 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The organization is looking for candidates with a “hospitality heart” and will be filling positions at Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993; Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro; Mr. B’s — A Bartolotta Steakhouse in Brookfield and Mequon; Bacchus; Harbor House; Joey Gerard’s – a Bartolotta Supper Club; Bartolotta’s at Kohl’s; and the Bartolotta catering facilities.
The job fairs will be held at The Italian Community Cente, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee.