HARTLAND — Batteries Plus Bulbs, a national retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services, has become the first retail partner in Samsung’s Independent Service Provider program. The partnership will provide Samsung users access to more locations to receive smartphone repair services.
Through program, Batteries Plus Bulbs will provide access to Samsung genuine parts, proprietary repair tools and support materials. Batteries Plus Bulbs technicians will also have access to training specifically designed for repair of Samsung devices.
Batteries Plus Bulbs technicians are individually certified through the Wireless Industry Service Excellence program from CTIA, the wireless industry trade association.