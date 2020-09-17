Batteries Plus grows footprint during pandemic

HARTLAND — The pandemic created a demand for essential items, which sent shoppers to Batteries Plus to stock up household items, such as lightbulbs — and of course, batteries.
The Hartland-based company said it’s been “experiencing unprecedented growth” and “has generated 12 new franchise agreements in 2020 and is on track to sign over 20 new franchise agreements by year end.”
During the coronavirus pandemic, Batteries Plus stores have remained open. Its products were able to keep electronic equipment functioning, such as laptops, hearing aids, medical devices like infusion pumps, monitors and carts on wheels.
“At the outset of the pandemic, we braced for the impact on the retail sector but are extremely pleased to see our performance remain stable with double-digit growth in e-commerce,” said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. “It’s been a steady upward climb with strong numbers starting mid-tolate April with July being our best July ever and our eighth best sales month in company history. The dedication and grit our franchise stores have shown throughout this tough economic time has been impressive and now new candidates are taking notice of our strong business model.”
One of the new franchise agreements is a multi-unit deal to open four locations throughout Boise and Western, Idaho.
“Our brand fills a much-needed niche in communities across the country, especially in times of economic uncertainty,” said Jon Sica, chief strategy officer. “We performed well both through 9/11 and the downturn in 2008, because most often customers opt to repair instead of replacing cars, devices and other home electronics. Now with the omni-channel technology we’ve built and our growing team of franchise owners, we’ve never been in a better position to serve customers and continue expanding nationwide.”