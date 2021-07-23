Batteries Plus reports record growth during first half of 2021

HARTLAND — The first six months of 2021 have been record-setting for Batteries Plus, which reported 52 new franchise signings so far this year and exceeded 2020 new store signings by mid-April.
The Hartland-based company, which specializes in battery and light bulb sales, as well as repairs, was started in 1988.
“Batteries Plus has spent decades building a reputation as an industry-leading franchise opportunity and we have continued to solidify our spot as one of the most stable, lucrative business models out there,” said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus.
Batteries Plus is under the leadership of recently promoted vice president of franchise development and relations, Joe Malmuth and is on pace to surpass 75 franchise signings by the end of the year, according to the release.
The close of second quarter brought with it many milestones for Batteries Plus, including the inking of the largest multi-unit deal in company history which will expand the brand in the Raleigh-Durham market. The 2021 signings will bring the brand into new markets across the country including Yuma, Arizona, West Lebanon, New Hampshire and Long Island, New York. In addition to record franchise signings, Batteries Plus also opened the doors to eight new stores during the first half of the year.
“Joe and his team are driving sales and excitement around our brand and investors are taking notice at an unprecedented rate. I am confident we will be the brand to watch as we head into the second half of the year,” Malmuth said.
For those considering purchasing a Batteries Plus franchise, the company provides prospects software data that reveals projected territory performance details including store traffic information and within a week of signing and a member of Batteries Plus flies into their market with sites to tour.
In total, there are more than 700 Batteries Plus locations across the country.