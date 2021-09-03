MILWAUKEE – Due to COVID-19 conditions, more companies are requiring a proof of vaccination from their customers, according to the Better Business Bureau).
If you want to require proof of vaccination from your customers, what should you know?
The BBB recommends the following tips:
■ Come up with a plan.
You may decide on an honor system, where you simply ask the person if they are fully vaccinated or you may ask to see the person’s CDC vaccination card for more concrete proof.
■ Consult with your legal counsel. Since local and federal government guidelines and recommendations are constantly changing, it is wise to speak with legal counsel before implementing any vaccination mandates.
■ Clearly communicate your policies. Once you determine your policy, make it known to your employees and customers. Be sure to post signs at your physical place of business, as well as digital reminders on your website and social media channels.
■ Give employees extra training. If your employees deal with customers inperson, give them the training they need to respectfully explain your vaccination policies and help customers to comply. Be sure employees understand how to handle potentially violent situations, especially if you live in a community where attitudes towards the vaccine are not favorable.
■ As a business owner, you may require proof of vaccination from customers who come to your business in person. However, to avoid accusations of discriminatory practices, it is wise to implement alternatives for members of the public who cannot get vaccinated or who have chosen not to.
■ Learn to spot fake vaccine cards, which are on the rise, according to the BBB. First, make sure all the information is filled out and the vaccination dates align with the timing each vaccine became CDC approved. Second, for those who received a two-dose vaccine with a few weeks between each dose, it makes sense that there should be two sets of handwriting on the card. Both fields filled out in the same handwriting could be a red flag. Third, watch out for fully printed cards since most care providers fill out the information by hand.