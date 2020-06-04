MILWAUKEE — The coronavirus pandemic has put a financial strain on American businesses, which in turn has made it hard for them to pay rent.
The BBB has created tips for business owners who are struggling to pay rent, or for landlords to collect it.
First, the BBB says to understand local provisions for unpaid rent. During normal times, a landlord can provide notice of non-payment and then start eviction, but that isn’t always the case during the pandemic.
“Many states have issued eviction moratoriums, which could override the terms of the lease and keep tenants from getting evicted, for now. Check with your local government to find out what provisions are in place where you live and how long they will last,” according to the BBB.
The organization also advises people to review the terms of the lease.
“Each party’s options and legal obligations depend largely on what is written in this legal agreement. The lease may offer emergency provisions, suspending rent obligations during times of crisis or forced shut down. Such provisions are rare, but it’s worth reviewing just the same,” according to BBB.
Consult a lawyer if the lease is unclear.
“Open communication is key, especially during an unusual situation such as a pandemic. If you are a small business owner struggling to cover the rent, call your landlord to discuss the situation. For many landlords, working out an agreement is mutually beneficial, if it means the tenant’s business will survive when state-mandated stay-at-home orders are lifted. Some landlords may even be willing to suspend a payment, defer rent, or lower monthly payments for a specified period of time,” according to the BBB.
The BBB advises landlords to do the same and to have a conversation with the tenant.
“Even if coming to an agreement proves difficult, the first step to a solution is getting a clear understanding of your tenants’ financial situation,” says the BBB.
In addition, some local governments are offering rent vouchers and emergency funds for renters in need.