Businesses have adapted the best they can to Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order by offering curbside pickup of food, goods — and even services.
The BBB has created a list of curbside pickup best practices to help businesses to weather the rocky road they are on.
Provide experiences
“Think of curbside pickup as more than just a way to make a little money and keep your business afloat. It’s an opportunity to stand out, serve your community and build relationships,” reads the advice from the BBB.
The organization says that people are anxious for personal connections and human interactions after being home for weeks.
“When you (safely) provide what they’re looking for, you encourage customer loyalty and repeat visits,” according to BBB.
Prioritize customer service
While customer service is always important, the BBB says during the coronavirus pandemic focus needs to be placed on hassle- free ordering and a fast handoff to customers.
“Have a system in place to double-check orders for accuracy. Be transparent to prevent consumer frustration. For example, if you’re out of forks and napkins, let customers know ahead of time and apologize for the inconvenience,” according to BBB.
It’s also important to make sure employees are in a good environment. The BBB suggests that if workers are outside to deliver goods, offer protection from sun or inclement weather.
Live your brand values
“Consumers want to see brand consistency, whether you’re interacting with them online, in the store or through curbside pickup. Use this opportunity to communicate what you stand for. If your brand is about quality, make sure every part of your curbside pickup experience is top notch. If you emphasize diversity, passion or confidence in your branding, demonstrate that to consumers throughout their interaction with your brand,” according to the BBB.
Create a little ambiance
When you think of curbside pickup, you may not think of decorating, but the BBB suggests doing just that to stand out from other local businesses offering curbside pickup. Suggestions include creative lighting in a parking lot.
Update online info, clearly label pickup area
Communication is key for successful curbside pickup, from what is listed online to a clearly marked area at the business.
The BBB reminds businesses to make sure websites and social media pages show current store hours, curbside pickup availability and ongoing promotions.
It’s also important to have clear instructions on how curbside pickup work.
“Communicate handoff procedures ahead of time. Will employees hand items directly to consumers, place them in an open trunk or take some other action? If a transaction takes place, how will you exchange funds without also exchanging germs?,” reads the BBB guidance.
Follow up with a thank-you
End the transaction with a text message or email that thanks each consumer for their business. Consider including a coupon or loyalty rewards points to encourage future transactions.