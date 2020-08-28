BBB: Steps businesses can take to build trust during pandemic

MILWAUKEE — At a time when many people are wary, the BBB is offering steps for business owners wanting to build their customers’ trust. According to BBB, a survey of 1,000 BBB Accredited Businesses shared that being transparent and communicating to customers resulted in an improved in-person and online experience.
Business owners surveyed shared ways they are building trust with customers, sometimes by doing things differently.
Here’s what they shared:
Communicating and educating customers
Business owners say they’ve had to ramp up their communication during the past few months. From checking in on clients to offering free resources and tools for customers, successful businesses have made it a priority to strengthen relationships. Many companies have posted their COVID-19 policy on their website and published business updates on social media.
Be transparent and honest
In addition to communicating more with clients, businesses tell BBB they’ve made it a point to be open and honest about how the pandemic is impacting business and customer expectations. Some owners call customers personally to talk about specific measures the company is taking to prevent the spread of the virus and keep employees and customers safe.
Take extra safety precautions
Beyond city and state health mandates, many businesses have gone a step further to ensure their business is operating safely. Some of the most common precautions include social distancing, wearing gloves and masks, extra cleaning and sanitizing service areas, and offering face masks and hand sanitizer to customers.
Offering discounts and reducing prices
There’s no question that the financial impact of COVID-19 is hurting some consumers just as severely as businesses. By providing affordable paying options for customers and offering discounts on services, business owners can restore confidence with buyers. Some companies are offering relief programs to work with families in distress, such as allowing customers to defer payments on loans.
Adapting to customer needs
Taking a customer-first approach, business owners tell BBB they’ve provided special accommodations for clients. Some companies have offered full refunds on products or services. Aside from following proper safety guidelines, companies are being empathetic and following additional customer safety requests.
Embracing technology
Many businesses have had to go entirely online, adopting digital applications to help with payments, customer inquiries, and consultations. Creating an online presence helps in communicating with customers and fulfilling orders.