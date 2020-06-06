MILWAUKEE — As businesses start to reopen after closing due to coronavirus restrictions, consumers may notice that sadly, some businesses did not survive the pandemic.
The Better Business Bureau provided tips in a press release for resolution if a business you frequently visited closed and you have yet to receive goods or services you already paid for.
First, the BBB recommends you collect receipts, proofs of purchase and any other documents such as warranties and manuals.
Check with the bank or credit card you used to make the purchase at the now-closed company. You may be able to dispute the transaction due to failure to receive goods or services.
Credit cards offer more consumer protections on purchases than debit cards, so it’s generally better to do your shopping with a credit card.
The BBB also recommends in their press release to try to contact the company to complete the transaction or resolve the issue. Some closed companies will offer an email, website or phone number to contact for more information.
If the business has a physical address, check to see if there is a notice posted with information or on the company’s website and social media.
If the company has not filed for bankruptcy, the business is still obligated to fulfill your order for goods, services or a refund.
Closing a business doesn’t relieve the owner of that responsibility. While it can be a time-consuming and expensive option, a consumer may choose to take the company to court.
For returns: If you have a warranty for an item you bought at the store, look into whether the warranty was issued by the manufacturer or by the store. If the manufacturer issued the warranty, it will most likely honor it. When a company goes out of business, its warranties and services often die with it, unless other agreements have been made.
For more information or further inquiries, contact the Wisconsin BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin.