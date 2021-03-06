MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions and the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin are warning businesses against a new type of scam.
According to a press release, businesses may receive an invoice through the mail from “WI Certificate Service”, and the letter is designed to look like it’s from the secretary of state. In the letter, it requests a payment of $72.50 and has the phrase “WI Certificate Service is not affiliated with any government or state agency and this is a solicitation for your business.”
However, this letter is fake, and any business that wants to receive an official certificate of status can do so online on the Department of Financial Institutions’ website for $10. The DFI, as well as the BBB, also want to remind businesses to take precautions against falling for scams like this one. The organizations recommend having a solid internal process for paying invoices, training employees to follow this process, and to question any invoice that do not look familiar.
“Businesses need to closely examine all mailings or emails that appear to be a bill,” said Jim Temmer, BBB Serving Wisconsin CEO and president, in a press release. “BBB is grateful to the businesses who reported this so quickly to our office, so that we in turn could promptly get the word out publicly.”
Anyone with questions about this scam, or who would like to file a complaint, should email DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.