MILWAUKEE — The number of complaint filings that the BBB Serving Wisconsin received in 2020 increased, according to a release.
The organization also saw an increase in “Get a Quote” submissions, investigations conducted, advertising review challenges, press releases sent, and media coverage.
BBB Wisconsin particularly saw increases from March to April, when the COVID-19 pandemic was commencing, in areas such as unique website visitors (nearly 30% increase), free business profile visits (23% increase in inquiries), customer review visits (76% increase), media spots (127% in March and 188% in April) and Scam Tracker visits (80% increase), according to the announcement.
In 2020, BBB Wisconsin processed a total of 18,523 complaints, an 81% increase. Of those, 87% were responded to by the company.
In addition, the organization served more than 23,000 consumers via the telephone and live chat function on its website.
In 2020 BBB Wisconsin saw a large increase (38%) in customer review postings (nearly double the increase of 2019, a record year, at 21%) with 11,994 submitted, verified, and posted reviews.
BBB customer reviews allow consumers to post positive, negative, or neutral reviews on a company's BBB profile. Once submitted, the writer is verified by the BBB to be an actual customer of the business. BBB customer reviews differ from BBB complaints, in which the customer is seeking the BBB's assistance in resolving a problem.
“To say that the past year was extraordinary and unparalleled would be an understatement, but BBB Serving Wisconsin continued to build trust in trying times, helping people shop, save and plan for the future,” said Jim Temmer, BBB Serving Wisconsin president/CEO. “As the world faces many unknowns and continues to weather the impact of Covid-19, BBB remains strong and steadfast in its committed and established mission and vision, serving more Wisconsinites than ever.”