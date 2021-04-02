Beach Bum Bakery opening soon in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — Downtown Pewaukee is about to get a new bakery.
Beach Bum Bakery, the brainchild of California transplant Sarah Stephens, is slated to open its doors on May 1 at 161 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Stephens, who has been in the baking business for 12 years, ran a large inhome bakery in Huntington Beach, California, making custom cookies and cakes, before moving to Pewaukee about two years ago.
She resumed baking from home after arriving, starting the Cookie Design Studio, but Beach Bum Bakery will be her first ever storefront business. After doing office work for a bit upon arriving in Wisconsin, Stephens said she just really wanted to return to full-time work that she was passionate about.
That’s when she and her husband started looking for storefronts and came across the available space across from Pewaukee’s lakefront.
“We saw that amazing beachfront, and we just took the leap of faith and went for it,” Stephens said. “We’re going to have our shelves filled everyday with cookies, French macarons, brownies, caramel apples, cupcakes, and rice crispy treats. You name it we’ll have it. We’ll have some small cakes available every day to purchase, but we’ll also do custom cakes.”
Stephens said she is looking forward to joining the business community in Pewaukee.
Her family was drawn to the area, after visiting her best friend, a Pewaukee resident, a number of times.
“We just fell in love with Wisconsin, and we had just had it with California, all the craziness out there, so we started looking for jobs. My husband got a job offer and we said: ‘Let’s go for it.’” Stephens currently expects the bakery to be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. The business is expected to be closed on Mondays.