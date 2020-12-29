Become the next contestant at Game Show Battle Rooms

BROOKFIELD — For many people it’s been a dream since childhood to hear your name called and told “You’re the next contestant on the ‘Price is Right.’” While the odds of that happening are still not in your favor, Game Show Battle Rooms is offering people the opportunity to compete in their version of that famous daytime game show, as well as others such as the Brookfield business’s versions of “Family Feud” and “Wheel of Fortune.”
DJ Castine, manager of Game Show Battle Rooms in Brookfield, said the location at 12565 W. Feerick St. near Capitol Drive and 124th Street draws guests from the greater Milwaukee area, as well as Madison and Chicagoland. There are two other locations in Minneapolis and Kansas City.
The Brookfield location was the second one and it opened in November 2019, after the one in Minneapolis.
“They can expect to have fun and an experience they can have nowhere else in Wisconsin,” Castine said.
While contestants don’t play for cash prizes or cars like they do on the real game shows, they compete for bragging rights and a trophy, Castine said.
“We play for the love of the game and the love of the game show,” he said.
Game Show Battle Rooms is open weekdays for team building events and on weekends for groups of people who want to have some fun. Tickets cost $29.95 and cover an hour’s worth of game time.
Virtual game experiences are also offered, as well as some more active, time-rush games, Castine said.
“It’s a unique product that you have to experience for yourself,” he said.
For a time Game Show Battle Rooms had to close during the pandemic, but it’s been open for a few months again. For those visiting the business, staff wear masks and social distancing is used.