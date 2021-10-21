Bee Well Cafe to open in Mukwonago

MUKWONAGO — Smoothie bowls, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, yogurt parfaits — these are only a few of the many healthy foods that a Mukwonago business owner is planning to bring downtown.
The owner of Be Well Studios is planning to close her fitness studio in Mukwonago and transition the business into a cafe that specializes in healthy foods, aiming to open in the spring of 2022.
Owner Calaya Nelson, who also lives in Mukwonago, said Bee Well Cafe will be coming to 100 Main St., Suite 1. Nelson owns two other fitness studios in Waukesha County, one in Oconomowoc and one in Waukesha, both of which will remain open.
“When I first rented this space there was an option for (a cafe) because it’s big,” she said. “I rented the other half out to someone for a while, who did some shakes and stuff. He’s moving and I just decided there’s not enough healthy food in Mukwonago.”
Nelson said she decided to put a poll out on a community Facebook page and saw an outpouring of interest and support.
She said she’s excited to bring the cafe to downtown Mukwonago and it’s a great fit for the community.
Years in the making
In addition to a variety of main healthy food options, there will also be various healthy sides and baked goods, Nelson said. She also plans to serve regular coffee.
True to the name of the business, local honey from Honey Bee Artisans will also be used in most of the food served. Their products will also be available for purchase at the cafe.
Nelson said her cafe has kind of been a project that has been years in the making.
“I started my fitness business about five years ago because I didn’t know how to lose the weight from having children,” she said. “I gained about 100 pounds from having kids and I was really struggling, I didn’t know how to eat well, I didn’t know how to work out, all those things ... I fell in love with helping others get fit, so obviously, food comes with that.”
Nelson said she first became certified in fitness, then later got a certification in nutrition.
Nelson is specialized in a variety of fitness trainings but mainly focuses on post-therapy and pain management.
Healthy food can be really delicious if you make it yourself, she said.
“I’m constantly making things and teaching (people) how to make them, but I figured if I have a cafe they can just come and grab it,” she said.
Nelson said her journey is relatable to many women and men.
“I’ve been very overweight and I’m not anymore,” she said. “It’s a journey and (people) know I’ve been there so I think it helps them.”
Nelson said the storefront is already beautiful, with hardwood floors. There will also be restored vintage-style tables, honeybee art, outdoor seating options and more.
Nelson is tentatively planning to open the cafe from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, subject to change based on customer feedback. For more information, visit the Bee Well Cafe Facebook page at www.facebook.com/beewellcafe.