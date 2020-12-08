GRAFTON — The Beechwood Condos business development planned in the town of Grafton was tabled last week after a public hearing during the Plan Commission, but seems likely to keep moving forward in the coming months.
The Plan Commission last week held a public hearing for rezoning a property and forming a planned unit development for Beechwood Condos, a proposed development for 9.8 acres at 912 Port Washington Road. The development, brought forward by Brian McClaren, would include 22 buildings with between three and five condos within each building, totaling 86 units. Each unit would be about 1,250 square feet, with options to combine multiple units for larger spaces, according to proposal documents.
The units would be available for purchase by businesses. There would also be a 5,000-square-foot amenity center as part of the development.
“Overall, I like the project. I think it would be an asset to the town,” Plan Commissioner Patrick Stemper said.
All the members of the commission spoke generally in favor of the proposal, citing that it would provide local space for small businesses and contractors, as well as generate tax revenue for the town.
The Plan Commission tabled further discussion until the January and February meetings, pending further information. One of the main concerns, voiced by residents and commissioners, was the traffic impact of the development.
According to information from town engineering, there is already a traffic analysis for Port Washington and Falls Roads, where the project is planned, but it will need to be updated to evaluate if the intersection will need improvements or additional controls to handle the added traffic from the Beechwood Condo development.
The other primary concerns brought up during the meeting were stormwater management, to ensure the dense development did not cause drainage issues, and the aesthetics of the buildings. Several residents who live near the property spoke during the hearing, concerned it could increase water issues they have had in the past.
For those concerns, Engineer Kevin Kimmes said while staff had some issues the current information, they believed it would be possible to bring the development into the town’s standards for stormwater and drainage limitations, and the development should certainly not increase any problems.
“The rate of (water) discharge will decrease from the site … no question,” Kimmes said.
The preliminary plans and renderings also showed garage doors on many of the units, which some commissioners mentioned made them look like storage units; McClaren said the garage doors are one option unit purchasers could select, but they do not expect all of the units would have them. The units will also be modifiable, so if a unit has a garage door it could be removed later, if the unit was sold to a new business with other needs.
“They largely won’t be built until they’ve been purchased,” McClaren said, noting that the first group will be prebuilt for purchase, and later phases are planned to be built as needed for customers.
Town Planner Amanda Schaefer, from Stantec, also noted that they were requesting more detailed information from the development on if or how the business types, and the proportions of the total development used by different types, will be managed.
If the petition from the developer is approved by the Plan Commission and Town Board, the property would be rezoned to B-1, a business district, with a planned unit overlay for the development. In the business district, the 86 condo units could then be occupied by a wide variety of businesses, including office purposes for various business types; wellness businesses such as a dental office or fitness studio; small-scale retail, like an artist’s studio or an independent florist; or personal services, such as a tailor or pet groomer, according to the proposal.
At the end of the discussion, staff and the Plan Commission decided the matter could come back in January to discuss additional information and adjustments made by the developer in response to the town’s input so far. It is expected to come to a vote in February, once the traffic evaluation can be completed.