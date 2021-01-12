TOWN OF GRAFTON — The Beechwood Condos business complex planned for the Town of Grafton was tabled this month, after being scheduled for reconsideration.
Beechwood Condos is a proposed development brought to the Town of Grafton by Brian McClaren. Planned for about 9.8 acres at 912 Port Washington Road, the concept presented in December to the Town of Grafton’s Plan Commission showed 22 buildings, which would include a total of 86 condo units. The units would be for purchase by businesses, with each unit about 1,250 square feet.
The Plan Commission met last Wednesday and tabled the rezoning and planned unit development for Beechwood Condos until February. There was no discussion of the item at the meeting; Town Chairman Lester Bartel said later in the week that tabling the matter was at the developer’s request.
In December, the development was also initially tabled due to concerns with its stormwater management plan. While the Plan Commission spoke generally in support of the proposal, Town Engineer Kevin Kimmes said then that the Beechwood Condos plan needed further work and potentially some changes, in order to ensure the development met town requirements for drainage and runoff.
The developer was also to update information on the traffic impact of the development. It is planned for the intersection of Port Washington and Falls roads.
If the development goes forward, the business condo units could house a variety of businesses in one development, such as office purposes for various business types; wellness businesses such as a dental office or a fitness studio; small-scale retail, like an artist’s studio or an independent florist; or personal services, such as a tailor or pet groomer, according to the proposal documents.