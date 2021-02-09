TOWN OF GRAFTON — The Beechwood business condo development that has been in process in the Town of Grafton for months has fallen through, as the developer withdrew the application last week just shy of completing approvals.
Beechwood Condos was a proposed development brought to the Town of Grafton by Brian McClaren. It planned for about 9.8 acres at 912 Port Washington Road and the concept plan showed 22 buildings to include a total of 86 business condo units of about 1,250 square feet each.
The Town of Grafton Plan Commission last week discussed the site plan, stormwater and engineering for the development for about an hour. At the end, the Plan Commission cleared the engineering matters with the intention of discussing the list of uses to be allowed for the business condos — the last item which needed review — at its next meeting. The application was withdrawn in the days after.
“After much work and planning that began with the Town of Grafton last summer, the Beechwood Business Condos Development team and investors realized that the project is no longer feasible due to significant delays and ongoing challenges with obtaining necessary local approvals,” McClaren said.
Town Chairman Lester Bartel expressed disappointment this week that the project had been withdrawn, noting that the town had supported such a significant business development.
“While we were disappointed to learn that Beechwood Condos was withdrawing their application, we feel that our staff and reviewing partners did a thorough and professional review of submitted materials. This was a new and welcomed concept to the Grafton community, but one that required detailed review of uses, architecture, traffic impacts, stormwater and public safety. The application was close to ready for final approval at the time it was withdrawn,” Bartel said this week.
During last week’s meeting, McClaren said he had been under the impression that it would be the final meeting and said there were some deadlines that needed to be met, though he did not specify at the public meeting when that deadline was.
Town Chairman Lester Bartel said then that the matter was split and scheduled for two meetings due to the quantity of information that needed to be reviewed, but the town could hold another Plan Commission meeting as a special session within a week if that was needed, and send the planned unit development agreement for Beechwood to this week’s Town Board meeting for final approvals.
The development proposal was withdrawn at the end of last week, before such a meeting could be scheduled.
“It was made well known months ago that the Feb. 3 Planning Commission meeting was a firm deadline for the development obtaining certain approvals to satisfy its obligations with third parties... It is particularly frustrating that the Grafton Fire Department has steadfastly opposed the development and viewed it as a ‘burden’ instead of an asset for the community,” McClaren said. “We have lost confidence that a mutually beneficial planned unit development agreement could be reached with the town that would have led to the creation of a highly functional and flexible space for the community’s entrepreneurs and business owners.”
Resolving earlier issues
During last week’s Plan Commission meeting, Town Engineer Kevin Kimmes commented that the development team had worked hard with the town to resolve all the earlier issues with initial site plans. He said the final plan did as well with the property and the location’s challenges as he thought could be done.
“The perception that the development was not welcome and that approvals were being purposely delayed is unfortunate but not accurate. That being said, we wish the applicant and his group ongoing success. They were a pleasure to work with right up to the end and their respective engineering staff was professional and complete in their interactions with our planning staff,” Bartel said.
“The community of Grafton is an attractive and exciting opportunity for many different types of developments. Whether in the village or the town it is necessary to thoroughly review them to be sure that when completed and operational, they will be a long-term asset to all our citizens and stakeholders,” he added.