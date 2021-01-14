Beer Capitol and Modelo raise $7,500 for Mel’s Charities

CEDARBURG — It was a challenging year for local restaurants and taverns last year, so Beer Capitol Distributing and Modelo beer have partnered to positively impact people in Ozaukee County.
In 2020, Mel’s Charities received 25 cents for every 12 ounces of Modelo beer sold by 168 restaurants and taverns across Ozaukee County. The program raised $7,500 even with the business limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Mel’s Charities has a 15+ year relationship with Beer Capitol Distributing,” said Tom “Mel” Stanton. “We are grateful for their never-ending support, as well as for all the local establishments who participated. Special thanks are also in order to Ed Trygstad from our MAP (Mel’s Advisory Panel) who facilitated this program.”
Mel’s Charities, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Since 1999 Mel’s has dispersed over $1.4 million in grants to non-profit organizations. One hundred percent of the money raised at their events is donated back to the community.
“Beer Capitol and Modelo are proud to be partners with Mel’s Charities,” said Mike Kasten, Beer Capitol area sales manager. “We look forward to working with them for years to come.”