Beer garden at The Shoppes opening May 5

WAUKESHA — The beer garden named “The Tap Yard” is coming to Waukesha May 5 at The Shoppes at Fox River and will feature Waukesha-based brewery Raised Grain Brewing.
Managing Member Nick Marking said they are opening May 5, on a Wednesday, at 4 p.m. Marking said it will be a soft opening on Wednesday and festivities will continue that week, with trivia on Thursday at 7 p.m., live music on Friday played by Eagle Trace, more live music on Saturday and a family fun day on Sunday.
The beer garden will always feature 36 beers on tap, but for opening weekend they will have another trailer there, with 48 taps.
Marking said most trailers will have about half Wisconsin- based beer. Raised Grain Brewery will also feature the city’s 125th anniversary beer at the beer garden.
The beer garden will be open in the parking lot of The Shoppes at Fox River, 1160 W. Sunset Drive, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The beer garden is expected to be open through Oct. 31, with possible additional days open in the winter under special usage.
'I know we’ll be one of the first beer gardens to be permanent and I think it will be a great addition for everyone ... it will be nice to get outside and have a couple beers and we’ll have food trucks out there as well,' Marking told The Freeman in March. 'I think it’ll bring a lot of excitement to The Shoppes at Fox River and just the Waukesha city in general.'
Updates on the beer garden are posted on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thetapyard.