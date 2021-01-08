TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The Corners of Brookfield and the town center’s BelAir Cantina restaurant are embracing the cold this winter season and calling Wisconsinites to come “chill out” at a brand-new ice bar that will be constructed in the coming weeks.
The sculpted 19-foot ice bar, featuring photo opportunities and special offerings, will be open to the public from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 22. The ice bar will be located in market square in front of BelAir Cantina, 250 High Street, Brookfield.
The Corners of Brookfield announced the news in a press release Friday and said the public is invited to enjoy a specialty cocktail or beverage at the bar and to find a cozy spot with other heated, outdoor seating nooks near the bar and BelAir Cantina. Some speciality drinks offered to the public include the “Iceberg” and the “Icicle,” as well as liquors served in solid ice shot glasses.
Partner Art Below Zero will use 10,000 pounds of ice to construct the bar and various ice sculpted photo frames, including those for couples, groups and even pets. Also, a 6-foot by 7-foot acrylic etched wall with colored LED lights will illuminate Market Square. Also — hard to miss — will be a giant, custom carved ice bull, representing BelAir Cantina’s insignia.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with BelAir Cantina on The Corners’ first-ever ice bar,” said Chelsea Roessler, director of marketing and events at The Corners of Brookfield. “This is yet another way for our community to feel comfortable gathering with family and friends, while having fun and enjoying the outdoors. We’re inviting everyone to bundle up and come chill out with us.”
“This is the perfect outdoor, fun activity for the community to experience good food, drink and times while embracing the cold with us,” said Matt Roman Lopez, director of operations at BelAir Cantina.
The duration of the ice bar experience will be weather dependent, but organizers expect it to last a few weeks.
Additional information about these and other events can be found at www.thecornersofbrookfield.com.