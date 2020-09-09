BelAir Cantina opens expanded restaurant in The Corners

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — BelAir Cantina patrons now have 3,000 additional square feet to spread out and enjoy a taco and margarita.
The restaurant’s location in The Corners of Brookfield opened its addition to the public on Friday. The former restaurant space will temporarily close for additional renovations, with a grand reopening of the entire restaurant planned for October.
BelAir was the first dining establishment to join The Corners, which is located on Bluemound Road near Barker Road, and has seen tremendous success since its April 2017 opening at the town center, according to a news release.
The expansion, a joint investment between BelAir and Brookfield Corners, LLC, will increase the restaurant’s total size to 8,150 square feet, allowing for more patrons to be seated while adhering to social distance requirements and helping to decrease table wait times.
“We’ve been thrilled to be a part of The Corners since its beginning and love serving the Town of Brookfield and Waukesha County communities,” said Matt Roman Lopez, BelAir Cantina director of operations. “We thank all of our patrons for their patience during construction over the past several months and we can’t wait to debut our state-of-the-art new space to our guests.”
Highlights of the expanded restaurant space include a massive new 85-foot indoor/outdoor bar, fun décor including a living garden wall and mural, a private room optimal for a socially-distanced celebrations and expanded seating on Market Square.
“We’ve always known that BelAir Cantina was the perfect fit for The Corners, and its central location on Market Square has played a key role in helping us create a vibrancy and sense of community at the town center,” said Robert Gould, CEO of Brookfield Corners, LLC. “As construction wraps up on this significant expansion, we’re excited to be able to serve even more guests in a safe, socially distanced and enjoyable way.”