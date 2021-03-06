WAUKESHA — Former Freeman Citizen of the Year David Belman and two other area business leaders and authors will share their stories at an event next week called Booze & Books.
The in-person event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Belman Homes, 1407 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha.
Belman, CEO of Belman Homes, is the recent author of “Leadership Growth Hacks — A Guide for Emerging Leaders to Think Differently, Kick-Start Performance and Get Ahead Quicker.” He will be joined by Paul M. Neuberger, president of the Starr Group and author of “Secrets to Cold Call Success” and Héctor Colón, CEO of Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, who is the author of “My Journey from Boxing Ring to Boardroom — 5 Essential Virtues of Life and Leadership.”
These three executives have hard-won lessons to share, earned through their many experiences in life, faith, philanthropy and business. This free Booze & Books event will feature appetizers and drinks, conversation with the authors and a book signing. Books will be available for purchase.
David Belman is owner of Belman Homes, a leader in the building industry. He and his firm have won numerous awards. Belman is a supporter of Operation Finally Home, which gives away mortgage-free homes to wounded war heroes in Wisconsin.
Neuberger is a motivational speaker and trainer, a sales expert known to many organizations as The Cold Call Coach. He has taught thousands of students in more than a hundred countries through his Cold Call University program, helping sales professionals in a range of industries close more business in less time than ever before.
Colón has written an inspiring business memoir documenting his life as a first generation Puerto Rican American. Colon has been appointed to important roles in health care services by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, former Gov. Jim Doyle and former Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. His compassion and leadership success brought him to his position as CEO of Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, a $60 million dollar nonprofit corporation.