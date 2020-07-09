OCONOMOWOC — The Ben Franklin Crafts store announced on Facebook Monday night that it would not be renewing its lease and will close its doors on Oct. 3 – but not without sadness.
“We are sad for our Ben Franklin family, for our customers and the community,” the post states. “But after watching the trends of brick and mortar retailing and exhausting other options, renewing our expiring lease was just not the right choice.”
The store, which has been in Oconomowoc for the last 47 years according to the Facebook post, wanted to thank its customers.
“So many of you have become our friends,” the post reads. “We will dearly miss talking with you; laughing with you and being a part of your creative lives. “Please continue to shop local. It’s important to support the businesses that support the community.”
In 1973, former owner John Ray left his 25-year career with J.C. Penney to open the Ben Franklin Family Center — taking a huge risk to invest the family’s life savings to pursue their dream of owning their own business, a statement from the current owners Shirley Ray, Stephanie Rose and Thomas Ray states.
“John was innovative, focused, and hard-working and was present at the store nearly every day in the early years,” the statement reads. “John actively managed the business for many years and was behind the store’s shift from general merchandising to the then-emerging interest in crafts.”
Community responds
In a Facebook post about Ben Franklin announcing its closing, Oconomowoc resident Jill Persick said her mom was into crafting including carving, crocheting and knitting. However, she said she didn’t get that gene.
“But to keep her memory close after she passed, I took a class at Ben Franklin to learn how to crochet a dishcloth,” Persick said. “I could imagine her laughing from the afterlife, but pleased by my sweet attempts.
“I will miss that store.”
Terri Ullman said the Ben Franklin store closing will be a huge loss to the community.
“Our favorite memories have been taking my daughter in to buy her crafts for our trips to northern Wisconsin,” Ullman said. “I have also always just loved walking (through) the store. Rarely left empty-handed.”
The statement from the Rays says it was no secret that it had become challenging to sustain thriving brick-and-mortar, family-owned businesses and that John’s children were not as drawn toward retail as he was.
“The prospect for continued success consistent with the founding philosophy dimmed substantially in recent years leading to this decision to close the store,” the statement reads.
The post states that the store will be “forever grateful” for its dedicated associates because of their creativity and knowledge — an important part of the store’s growth.
“It hurts to think that this creative outlet will no longer be a part of their lives,” the post states.
The Ben Franklin post had almost 400 comments as of 8 p.m. Monday night with almost all of the commentators expressing their sadness and tagging their friends to let them know the news.
As the store puts the final touches on its closing sale, the post asks patrons to stop in to take advantage of the marked-down products.
“We look forward to seeing you a few more times before we move on to our next great adventure,” the post states.