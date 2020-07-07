OCONOMOWOC — The Ben Franklin Crafts store, 1083 Summit Ave., in the Whitman Park Shopping Center, announced on Facebook Monday night that they would not be renewing their lease and will close their doors on Oct. 3.
“We are sad for our Ben Franklin family, for our customers and the community,” the post states. “But after watching the trends of brick and mortar retailing and exhausting other options, renewing our expiring lease was just not the right choice.”
The store, which has been in Oconomowoc for the last 46 years according to the Facebook post, wanted to thank its customers.
“So many of you have become our friends,” the post reads. “We will dearly miss talking with you; laughing with you and being a part of your creative lives.
“Please continue to shop local. It’s important to support the businesses that support the community.”
The post states that the store will be “forever grateful” for its dedicated associates because of their creativity and knowledge — an important part of the store’s growth.
“It hurts to think that this creative outlet will no longer be a part of their lives,” the post states.
The post had almost 400 comments as of 8 p.m. Monday night with almost all of them expressing their sadness and tagging their friends to let them know the news.
As the store puts the final touches on its closing sale, the post asks patrons to stop in to take advantage of the marked-down products.
“We look forward to seeing you a few more times before we move on to our next great adventure,” the post states.