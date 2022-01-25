MILWAUKEE — Benson’s Restaurant Group recently announced that its parent restaurant group, Hospitality Democracy, has rebranded as Benson’s Hospitality Group. The change reflects the company's expanded vision for culinary excellence and a modernized focus on customer service, according to a press release. Benson’s Restaurant Group will continue to serve as operator and manager of the hospitality group’s array of Milwaukee eateries, including Onesto, Smoke Shack, AJ Bombers and Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria.
“We are excited to begin a new chapter here at Benson’s Restaurant Group. This rebrand gives us the flexibility to expand our portfolio, looking ahead to new partnerships and restaurant openings in the near future,” said David Marcus, CEO of Benson’s Restaurant Group. “Hospitality is the core of our culture, and my dad, brothers and I learned the true definition of hospitality from my grandfather, Ben Marcus. Our rebrand is a nod to his successes and the ethos of his legacy for our guests.”
The rebrand to Benson’s Restaurant Group celebrates the Marcus family history and future focused on innovation and culinary excellence in the greater Milwaukee area.