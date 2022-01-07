Berg Management’s letter of intent for apartment development approved

WAUKESHA — Since proposing plans for apartments to be located on excess land next to City Hall in Waukesha, Berg Management has formally submitted a letter of intent to develop apartments on the property, which the Common Council reviewed on Tuesday.
The proposed plan is for a development to be located on the corner of Northwest Barstow Street and East North Street. The land is on one parcel at the top of the steep Barstow Street hill and one parcel at the bottom — an approximately 45-foot drop. The parcel on top of the hill is excess land owned by the city. The parcel at the hill’s bottom is owned by Alan Huelsman with Berg Management.
The move comes after the Redevelopment Authority, Plan Commission and Common Council reviewed conceptual plans for an apartment development over the summer. At that time, four conceptual ideas were presented to show how the property could be best used for a residential development. It was ultimately recommended that a developer pursue a development that utilized both parcels, or the entire hill.
At the meeting Tuesday, Community Development Director Jennifer Andrews gave a presentation on what the proposed four or fivestory development from Berg Management may look like. The development is expected to have 77 total units as well as underground parking.
Conceptual renderings show an apartment development along the Barstow Street hill with parking and main entry off of North Street and Buena Vista Avenue.
According to Andrews, the letter of intent includes that the developer will purchase the city property for $300,000 and combine the two parcels. The property would have an anticipated value of $14-$16 million and would include approximately $3 million in tax incremental financing.
The proposed timeline from Berg Management would allow for construction of the building to begin in September of 2022 and occupancy for the building in August of 2023.
At the Common Council meeting, Alderman Rick Lemke made a motion to authorize Mayor Shawn Reilly to approve the letter of intent. The Common Council approved the motion.