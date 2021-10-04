Berndt CPA joins Brookfield chamber

BROOKFIELD — The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23 for Berndt CPA.
Pictured in the front row, from left to right, are: Melisa Maroo/investor relations manager at The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce; Jeff Olsen/partner at Berndt CPA; Alicia Greer/partner at Berndt CPA; Bruce Berndt/managing partner at Berndt CPA; Stephan Mesdjian/senior manager at Berndt CPA; Kristin McDaniel/senior manager at Berndt CPA; Van Nutt/director at Berndt CPA; Carol White/president & CEO of The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce; and Jennifer Buchholz/owner of Excel & Flourish.
Berndt CPA is located in Wauwatosa. For more information, visit www.berndtcpa.com.