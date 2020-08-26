WAUKESHA — After opening in 2012, Bernie’s Tap Room is permanently closing in downtown Waukesha due to the financial impacts of COVID-19.
Manager Kimberly Wellhausen said the business at 351 W. Main Street was doing well for a while; however, it was starting to go down a bit over the years.
“COVID hit us hard and it was time to sell anyway, so it had been up for sale for a while and we thought ‘This is it, definitely, get it out there,” she said. “We marketed it and we have an offer.”
Wellhausen said the offer for the building is still in the works and mentioned the potential new owners may have plans to remodel.
Bernie’s Tap Room was forced to close for three months during the Safer at Home order and gradually threw away food that had been ordered.
“We just didn’t open the kitchen again, especially with the uncertainty of everything,” Wellhausen said.
Following Safer at Home, she said, they never got the business back on track. Wellhausen said they had put together a variety of precautionary measures.
“Nobody wants to come out to the bars anymore,” she said. “We don’t have a kitchen, we don’t have entertainment, it’s just a bar, but we had the best beer selections in town with 24 taps and a full bar.”
Wellhausen described the atmosphere as a little family with a mix of age groups including regulars and new patrons. Later, she said they tried to reframe the place to be a little more upper-scale. Artwork from Art and Framing 123 was hung around the bar and available to purchase.
“We started getting new people in, we had a lot of people since COVID, they said ‘I’d never been in here,’” she said. “(It was) just not enough.”
Bernie’s Tap Room will be open from Wednesday through Saturday this week.
The business will have “Bernie’s Final Hoorah” Friday through Saturday. Specials offered include $3 off craft beers, $1 off bottles and drinks, $2 PBR and Guinness and more.