Bernie’s Tap Room in Waukesha to close, offering specials

WAUKESHA — Bernie’s Tap Room, 351 W. Main Street, announced they will officially be closing their doors at the end of the night Saturday.
The business will have “Bernie’s Final Hoorah” Friday through Saturday. Specials offered include $3 off craft beers, $1 off bottles and drinks, $2 PBR and Guinness and more, according to their Facebook page. The business was not open to the public Monday and did not return messages from The Freeman.
Black Dragon Tattoo also recently closed their doors at 321 W. Main Street. The building does not yet have a new renter, according to Rosie Strauss with Berg Management.
The business had been open since 1989 — operating for about 31 years.
According to the business’ Facebook page, Black Dragon Tattoo Wisconsin, the owner “will be taking a much needed break before starting to tattoo again.”
The post from early July also said: “Thanks everyone for the patronage and I appreciate all of the fantastic friends I have met since being at the shop since 1989. I will repost here on Facebook when and where I will be.”
Calls and messages to the business were not returned Monday.