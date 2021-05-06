OCONOMOWOC — The longtime downtown Oconomowoc business Beverly Designs will close after 25 years, owner Beverly Bartel said. She said she has made the decision to retire.
Bartel said she has operated the business the last few years as if she were retired already, but that COVID-19 had impacted her business greater.
“Most of my customers are older and stayed home during the pandemic and are still staying home,” Bartel said. “With many people continuing to work from home, people learned to shop online.”
As part of Spring Gallery Night this Friday, Bartel is having a huge sale to help sell some of her items. All items in the store will be 50% off, she said.
In addition, Friday is Bartel’s 25th anniversary of the store and she said they are celebrating 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments and a memory wall with some pictures over the years.
Bartel said she is asking people who she has painted clothing for over the years to wear it Friday night so she can take pictures with them.
Bartel said she is retiring fully and doesn’t know what she’ll do after, but said she will think about it a little while before she does.
Beverly Designs is located at 149 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Oconomowoc.