Beyond paper

MENOMONEE FALLS — When Burton & Mayer helps others, the Menomonee Falls-based commercial printing company also helps itself. That’s a pretty common business model.
But it hasn’t been as important as it is now for a very long time, and the service Burton & Mayer is currently offering is predicated on helping businesses and people in general feel as safe as possible as everyone tries to move forward during the coronavirus pandemic.
For organizations that need printed materials that must have antimicrobial surfaces or be able to withstand being sanitized, Burton & Mayer has multiple solutions.
“There are three options we have — lamination, aqueous coating and synthetic papers,” said Jason Anderson, sales manager at Burton & Mayer. “Lamination is basically plastic film applied on a sheet. The aqueous coating is applied on press as we print. The lamination, like the aqueous coating, has chemical properties within the material that make it antimicrobial even without washing. And because it’s plastic it can be wiped with disinfectants or other cleaning agents. Synthetic papers are not anti-bacterial by nature, but can be sanitized and cleaned. (It) has all the characteristics of paper but is actually based on a form of plastic.”
There has already been some demand for these services as businesses begin to open back up and figures to be plenty more moving forward.
“A local workout facility has used it for their signs to put on their equipment to help people space out, to designate safe areas for exercising or training or mark rooms and areas that are not available to people,” Anderson said. “We have clients interested in aqueous coating for newsletters and mailings, just to make the user comfortable with handling the mail. Another client uses aqueous coating for some door hangers because they get touched and used.”
Among clients that could benefit the most, Anderson mentioned hospitals and the health care industry in general.
“There’s always printed collateral there for you to read or grab, whether it be information on doctors or the office and so on, so those types of health care people would benefit greatly,” Anderson said.
As would restaurants that have menus continuously being touched by patrons, and because of their everchanging nature, Barton & Mayer keeps the cost down for reprints on synthetic papers.
“So when restaurants print menus, maybe as offerings change they’re not afraid to reprint,” Anderson said.
While there are no known tests to prove that a coating is effective against COVID19, the ability to completely clean a printed piece offers essentially the same protection as the cleaning of any other surface.
Pricing for the different options varies by the type and size of the final printed piece as well as the production run.
“We’re trying to come up with different programs, different ideas to help us grow again and honestly to help people out,” Anderson said. “We’re all in this together, so if we can find a way to help other businesses out, it helps us.”