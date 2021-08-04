WEST BEND — The West Bend Business Increment District (BID) Transportation Group has been meeting biweekly to discuss potential reconstruction plans for downtown. The group met on Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. and reviewed a report on their plans so far.
These potential plans are part of the group’s 2023 Main Street reconstruction project.
The BID Transportation Group is considering renovating and constructing new sidewalk designs, Wi-Fi and wireless technology amenities, parking, and even dog stations among many other items.
“We’re just throwing everything on paper and then letting city staff sort through it,” BID Transportation Group Chairman Mike Husar said at Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s really up to city staff to figure out if what we all dreamed up can even happen.”
Husar also said at the meeting that once plans are finalized this year, they will focus on plan designs in 2022 and begin construction in 2023.
During Tuesday’s meeting, City Administrator Jay Shambeau said that they hope to present a report in September on which potential projects can be done. By October, they intend to host a public information meeting to present this report to a broader audience.
According to documents from a BID Transportation Group meeting on July 27, the group also reviewed photos of Menomonee Falls and Wauwatosa downtown central business districts while discussing the 2023 Main Street Reconstruction.
Back in 2015, Kunkel Engineering Group (KEG) completed an investigation and summary of existing infrastructure and potential improvements along Main Street between Walnut and East Washington streets. After evaluating several amenities, the firm found that segment of the street, including pavement, curb and gutter, walkways, crosswalks, electrical system conditions, parking limitations and implementation of street elements, to be in fair condition.