In this Sept. 28, 2021 file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Democrats’ massive social spending and climate change bill could put the U.S. back on a path to reducing its persistent pool of uninsured people. Estimates range from 4 million to 7 million Americans gaining health coverage as a result of the legislation. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)