This image provided by the USDA Forest Service, shows a smoky, foggy sunrise along the Gunflint Trail on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Superior National Forest in northern Minnesota. Residents well to the north along the upper Gunflint Trail, a dead-end highway that's a popular jumping off spot for Boundary Waters trips, were told Monday night to stand by in case they also needed to evacuate because of wildfires.