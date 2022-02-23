FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" event at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. The Biden administration is delaying decisions on new federal oil and gas drilling and other energy-related actions after a federal court ruling blocked the way officials were calculating the real-world costs of climate change. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool, File)