President Joe Biden hands out a pen after signing an executive order aimed at promoting competition in the economy, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Washington. Standing from left, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Lina Khan, Chair of the Federal Trade Commission, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Attorney General Merrick Garland, National Economic Council director Brian Deese, obscured, and Jessica Rosenworcel, Acting Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)