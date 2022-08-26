FILE - This aerial image taken with a drone on June 9, 2022 shows a portion of land in Johnstown, Ohio, where Intel plans to build two new processor factories. The houses on the left are up for demolition. Intel Corp. plans a Sept. 9 groundbreaking for its planned $20 billion Ohio semiconductor operations with President Joe Biden giving remarks, the company and the the White House said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)