FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. Biden has sparked a firestorm after saying in his State of the Union address that the United States will need oil “for at least another decade.″ Republicans laughed at Biden’s off-the-cuff remark, which was not in his scripted speech. GOP lawmakers accuse the Democratic president of refusing to accept reality and “living in a green hallucination.″ (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)